Houses Burnt as Explosion Rocks Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin

Share Pin 0 Shares

A pipeline explosion has occurred at the Abule-Ado area around Festac town in Amuwo Odofin local govt area of Lagos state.

The massive blast has reportedly rocked neighbouring areas, sparking a massive blaze that has destroyed nearby buildings including a school.

Plumes of smoke have been seen rising into the sky, but our correspondent on the scene says the area has been cordoned off.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that a tipper offloading sand caught fire, which spread to a nearby pipeline, triggering the blast.

The director-general of LASEMA Dr Femi Osanyintolu confirmed that the pipeline had earlier been vandalized by unknown persons.

Many nearby houses have been destroyed by the blaze while the explosion damaged buildings around the area and its environs.

The Lagos State Fire Service says there are buildings on fire in Ado Soba, Abule-Ado, and Amuwo-Odo.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.