I Have Lost Faith In Buhari’s Govt, Says Arewa Consultative Forum Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Emmanuel Waye, has said that he has lost faith in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Waye lamented the worsening level of insecurity in the country.

“How can I have faith in someone who presides over this kind of thing? I had faith in him when I followed him as a reporter and he chased away some foreigners who were coming to kill us,” he said.

“When he was coming to be President, I had faith in him. I witnessed how successful this man was in chasing enemies out of our country in 1983. But now, 300 people kidnapped in his home state.”

While noting that the entire north isn’t secured, Waye said no northerner is happy with the spate of killings and attacks in the region.

The National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Emmanuel Waye during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on December 30, 2020 lamented the worsening security situation in the country.

For the Arewa forum’s spokesman, fear has gripped him now that he no longer feels safe travelling to his country home in Taraba State following the frequent report of killings and attacks.

“I can’t go to my home state of Taraba. The whole place is in chaos, they are killing people every day. That one is not publicised because there is no oil in Taraba.

“All over the north, there is insecurity. I have never felt unsafe like I feel now. What can I say? You have seen what is happening to our people,” he added.

Insecurity has been a burning issue in the country following attacks and killings ranging from banditry, terrorism, armed robbery among several other security threats.

The National Assembly had recently passed a vote of no confidence on the service chiefs, calling on President Buhari to replace them and overhaul the nation’s security architecture.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.