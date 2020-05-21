Igbo Group Gives 21 Days Ultimatum to Almajiris to Leave South-East

An Igbo social cultural pressure group, Igbo National Council (INC) has given a twenty-day ultimatum to almajirai that have in the past few weeks moved into the southeast zone from their various abodes in the north.

According to a press statement by the National president, Chilos Godsent made available to newsmen in Owerri yesterday, he claimed that the almajirai might be terrorists in disguise who have flooded the Igbo land to cause havoc.

He said “The Igbo National Council is very worried about the hidden motive of this clandestine movement of suspected trained Jihadist Militants, Mercenaries and ammunitions into Southern Nigeria at this period of our existence.

“May we use this medium to sound a note of warning to the sponsors of this project, the suspected militant terrorists and these Mercenaries to have a rethink as they will be surprise on the level of resistance they will face.

“We wish to inform these Mercenaries and their sponsors that no nation has a greater monopoly of violence over others and that the Igbo Race are not known to be cowards and can never be cowards in the face of this threat to our collective existence and self-preservation.

Consequent open the above, the Igbo National Council (INC) in alliance with other self-determination groups, pro-democrcy and human rights originations therefore give these suspected Jihadist militant terrorists and Mercenaries twenty one (21) days with effect from 23rd May 2020 to vacate our community forests, towns and states and immediately go back to their states or countries, or have themselves to blame.

“Finally, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to quickly set up a Special Joint Security Taskforce to properly search and scrutinize all trucks, trailers and luxury busses plying our roads in other to avert the avoidable calamity that may befall Nigeria if these suspected terrorist militants and Mercenaries are allowed to strike.

