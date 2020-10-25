In Case You Missed It: A Recap of the Week – Samuel Adewumi

Just when we thought the #EndSARS protest had reached a stalemate and nothing spectacular would ensue, the Nigerian military and the Lagos state government, in what looks like a premeditated attack, gunned down peaceful protesters and left many othersinjured on Tuesday evening at the Lekki toll gate. This and many other stories are what we captured this week for your convenience.

“TINUBU IS USING ENDSARS PROTEST AS A PLOT TO OVER THROW BUHARI” – Miyetti Allah

Fulani Pastoral Group, Miyetti Allah has described the #EndSARS protests as part of a plot by some Southern Politicians to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari and force the North to give up its ‘right’ to contest for 2023 Elections.In a statementjointly signed by the President and Secretary of the Organization, Bello Badejo and Saleh Alhassan, the organization queried on why the protests are still ongoing despite the Federal government’s disbandment of the rogue SARS police unit.They described the blockage of roads and major highways by the protesters as a scheme to ground the entire country.

ENDSARS: ADAMU GARBA SUES JACK DORSEY, TWITTER CEO FOR $1bn

Former Presidential aspirant, AdamuGarba, has sued the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, over the resultant violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the nation.Dorsey had expressed his support for the #EndSARS protests across the nation. The statement partly reads: “Under a clear mark of gross abuse of privilege, you used your platform to instigate a protest that have now turned into breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. You must publish public apology to Nigerian government and people for violating our sovereignty to peace & security.”

49 KILLED AS ENDSARS PROTESTS TURN BLOODY ACROSS NIGERIA

Violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives.Protesters calling for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police have been carrying out peaceful demonstrations across the country since October 8.However, the protests assumed a violent dimension last week when thugs attacked peaceful protesters in Lagos and Abuja.The hoodlums, who have been attacking protesters in Abuja, became emboldened on Tuesday, when they killed six protesters at Waru, Wumba and Kubuwa.

“PDP SPONSORING ENDSARS PROTESTS” – APC

As the #EndSARS protest continues, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring the protest directly or indirectly.According to the APC, it would rather place on record how PDP and it’s leaders are directly and indirectly sponsoring the protest and playing politics with the development.In a statement issued Wednesday by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, YekiniNabena asking APC and the Presidency to take responsibility in the killings, said: “Since the protest started, the PDP elements have taken over the social media making various unguarded assertions thereby fuelling the protest.”

YOUTHS SET ONDO PRISONERS FREE, BURN POLICE STATION & AKEREDOLU’S CAMPAIGN OFFICE

Protesting youths in Okitipupa town in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Thursday allegedly set the Divisional Police Station in the town and the local government Council Secretariat on fire, releasing all the prisoners at the Correctional Service Center (Nigerian Prison) in the town.Similarly, the campaign office of Akeredolu located along Roadblock /Ilesha road was set on fire by some hoodlums.It was gathered that trouble started in Okitipupa when the security operatives in the town tried to enforce the curfew order declared by the state government and tried to send back protesters home.

SANWO-OLU CONFIRMS TWO DEATHS From LEKKI SHOOTING

The Lagos State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, has said two deaths have been confirmed from the Lekki shooting that occurred on Tuesday.MrSanwo-Olu said this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.He had earlier said on Wednesday there was no death from the Lekki shooting. However, on Thursday, MrSanwo-Olu said two deaths have now been confirmed among the protesters in Lekki. It is unclear whether the patient he formerly posted about is among the confirmed deaths.

‘SOLDIERS WHO SHOT PROTESTERS MUST FACE THE LAW”US OFFICIALS TELL OSINBAJO

Senior officials of the United States Government on Thursday met with Vice-President YemiOsinbajoto express displeasure over the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday.The US also demanded that the soldiers behind the shootings must be brought to book.The Spokesperson for the State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement that the officials were led by Counselor of the US State Department, Ulrich Brechbühl. Others at the meeting include: Assistant Secretary Robert Destro and Assistant Secretary Denise Natali.The officials, according to the statement, raised concerns over the ongoing violence in Nigeria as well as human rights violations and human trafficking.

POLICE OFFICER BEHEADED AND BURNT IN ANAMBRA BY HOODLUMS

A police officer was on Thursday beheaded and burnt by hoodlums during an attack on police stations in Nnewi, Anambra state.Haruna Mohammed, the state police spokesperson, in a statement, said three other police officers also sustained varying degrees of injuries.He said the victims were taken hospital for medical attention and that they are responding to treatment.

He alsoadded that five persons were also attacked in Onitsha and were taken to hospital for medical attention where three have been confirmed dead and the other two being treated.

