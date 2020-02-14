INEC-Briefing8

INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To PDP’s Douye Diri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to Senator Douye Diri.

The electoral commission in a briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja declared the PDP candidate winner of the November 16 governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu told journalists that Diri was declared the winner after top officials met on Friday morning to review the results of the election, without the votes of the APC which have been voided by the court.

Photo Credit : Channels

 

_____

NewsNigeriaPictures
Bayelsa StateINECMahmud YakubuSenator Douye Diri

