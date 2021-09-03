Insecurity: El-Rufai Bans Movement of Cows From Kaduna to Other States

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has banned the transporting of cows, goats, and other livestock from Kaduna to other states.

The Kaduna government also banned livestock coming into the state from other areas.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the ban in a statement issued on Thursday.

Mr Aruwan explained that after “wide consultations and thorough security reviews,” Mr El-Rufai’s government banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other parts of Nigeria.

“Both bans take immediate effect, from today, September 2, 2021,” said the statement. “The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence, and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.”

He further disclosed that the Kawo weekly market opened on Tuesdays in Kaduna North LGA had been suspended “with immediate effect.”

Mr Aruwan reminded residents of the state that the previous directives suspending weekly markets and the sale of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, and Kajuru LGAs was still in place.

“The ban on the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, and Kauru LGAs, are also still in force,” he added. “Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.”

Kaduna is battling bandits’ attacks, including mass abduction of schoolchildren.

It is also grappling with an ethnoreligious violent crisis in Southern Kaduna.

