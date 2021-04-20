Insecurity: IGP Meets Buhari, Vows to Change Narrative

The new Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

Recall that Baba was appointed when the president was away in London for a medical vacation and was subsequently decorated by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Monday after the meeting, the acting IGP promised to change the narrative of security in the country.

Baba also promised to stem the tide of rising attacks against police formations in the country. According to him, “my minister brought me to the President for an introduction, and he has introduced me.

“I also thank the President for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria in acting capacity as the Inspector-General of Police.

“I have also promised to do my best to change the narrative. As far as internal security is concerned in this country, I’m coming back for a full brief as to how I would go about it. In view of the renewed attacks on police formations, I will do my best and see how we can go about solving the problem of internal security in this country.

On what Nigerians should expect from him, he said “like I said earlier, I have taken over at the very crucial time. And I am fully aware of the situation in the country, and introducing what I feel will mitigate these security challenges in the country.”

