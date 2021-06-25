Insecurity in Nigeria to End Soon – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the recent supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly will help the federal government end insecurity in Nigeria.

Osinbajo spoke when he received Iyin Ekiti’s Oluyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting were the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The vice president urged traditional leaders, local and state governments to work with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the current challenges.

Osinbajo recalled that Buhari recently formed a committee to review the country’s security infrastructure.

“The result is a bill before the National Assembly, a complementary bill. The aim is to present some of the needs of the military and other security agencies to strengthen our response.

“I can assure you that soon the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past. We will all live in peace and prosperity in this country.

The vice president called for vigilance at the local level, noting that most troubling issues arise in communities.

