JAMB Suspends Compulsory NIN Requirement For 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the compulsory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for candidates sitting for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) until 2021.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had disclosed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will have registration centres around computer-based test (CBT) centres across the country for candidates who do not have the NIN to avoid difficulties in registering and writing the examination.

Prof. Oloyede, during a meeting with commissioners of education from the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders, stressed that the need to introduce the initiative was based on the law made by the National Assembly, and anybody that fails to implement the NIN is liable on conviction.

The decision to suspend the process is coming on the heels of criticisms about the timing of the new policy by the examination body and the difficulty in obtaining the NIN.

Prof. Oloyede who stated this during a press briefing said the decision to suspend the policy is to allow enough time for candidates to acquire their NIN.

Registration for the 2020 JAMB UTME is expected to commence on January 13, and it stated that candidates can now apply with or without the NIN.

UTME prospective candidates since the announcement by JAMB had stormed the NIMC office on a daily basis in a bid to get their registration done.

Queues formed at the entrance of the NIMC office by an influx of candidates were seen at all centres as the date for the examination fast approached.

