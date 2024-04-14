Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New National ID Card To Be Issued Via Banks, Says FG

Published

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the planned national ID card will be issued to applicants by their banks.

NIMC said it is working with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to deliver the cards to applicants.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards,” the agency said in a Friday update on its official X handle.

It said applicants need to request their cards with their NIN “through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks”.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS,” NIMC said.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated center or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the update read.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

FG Planning To Replace BVN With NIN – Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said the Federal Government plans to replace Bank Verification Numbers with the National...

February 9, 2021

News

NIN: FG Insists On Wednesday Deadline

The Federal Government on Sunday insisted that the deadlines given for the registration of all Subscriber Identification Modules with valid National Identity Numbers were...

January 18, 2021

News

NIN Generated With BVN Must Be Updated At Enrolment Centres – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has insisted that it is compulsory for Nigerians to visit the enrolment centres to complete their National Identification...

January 13, 2021

News

NIMC Workers Commence Strike Over Funding, Exposure To COVID-19

Thousands of applicants have been locked outside of the offices of the National Identity Management Commission following a strike embarked on by NIMC staff....

January 7, 2021

Copyright ©