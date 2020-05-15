Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma on the Move to Become Trillionaires

Jeff Bezos may be the first trillionaire the world has ever seen in 2026 if his wealth continues to grow at the current pace, a new study by Comparisun said.

Bezos’s wealth is estimated at $143.9 billion as of May 14, 2020, by Forbes. The world’s richest man’s wealth was valued at $125 billion in March.

His wealth, according to Comparisun, has grown by 34% on average in the last five years despite a hefty $38 billion divorce settlement.

By implication, that “could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, at which point he’ll be aged 62.”

Apart from Amazon in which he owns 11.2% of the stake, Bezos also owns Washington Post newspaper and Blue Origin. The Washington-based aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company is developing a rocket for commercial use.

Also on track to join the 13-figure club are Chinese real estate businessman Xu Jiayin (in second place) and Alibaba founder Jack Ma (third).

Comparisun said Jiayin may become a trillionaire in 2027 while Ma may hit the wealth milestone in 2030 when he will be 65 years old.

Another Chinese businessman Ma Huateng is listed in fourth place, Mukesh Ambani, who owns Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, is fifth on the list.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is also on the list in seventh place and may become a trillionaire in 2036 when he will be 56.

Comparisun said the projection was done by analysing the market capitalization of the 25 highest valued companies on the “New York Stock Exchange according to Macrotrends, as well as the net worth of the richest 25 people in the world, according to Forbes, in both cases taking the last five years of data (as of September 16th).” “For both, we then calculated the average yearly % growth over the last five years and applied this rate of growth for each future year to try and predict how the value will change,” Comparisun said on its website. Not everyone has welcomed the news about Jeff Bezos with cheers. In fact, the projection has raised more dust about Amazon’s alleged exploitation of its workers, especially those in the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

