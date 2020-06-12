Buhari Dictator

June 12: Buhari to Address Nigerians

To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, advised television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

Abiola eventually died in detention on July 8, 1998, while being held for declaring himself president over the annulled poll.

 

_____

