Just In : Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) Regains Freedom After Four Years In Detention

Dasuki was released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday in Abuja, following the directive of the Federal Government.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, had ordered the DSS to release the former NSA, as well as the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement personally signed by him, Malami explained that the decision to release the two men was in compliance with the bail granted to them by the court.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lawyer to the former NSA, Ahmed Raji, confirmed the release of his client.

He thanked the AGF for ordering the DSS to comply with the various court orders granting bail to Dasuki.

Dasuki was arrested in December 2015 over an allegation of diverting $2.1billion arms funds while serving as the National Security Adviser during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.