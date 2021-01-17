Lagos Govt Extends Work-From-Home Directive As COVID-19 Surges On

Following the increase in the number of recorded cases of coronavirus in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the work-from-home directive to all state public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, February 1, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive was contained in a circular to members of the State Executive Council and all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies issued and signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.

According to the governor, the directive on the extension of the resumption date for Grade Level 14 and below from January 18 to February 1 is part of efforts to curtail the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The directive, however, excludes essential duty staff, as well as first responders.

All public servants and residents of the state have, therefore, been urged to keep adhering to COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

Public and private schools are, however, still scheduled to resume on January 18. As of Friday, Nigeria had recorded 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, making it the highest daily record in the country ever.

