Military Court Convicts Major-General Adeniyi Over Viral Video On Boko Haram
Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi has been convicted by a military court in Abuja over viral video on Boko Haram.
Mr. Adeniyi was found guilty of violating military social media guidelines and ordered to be demoted by at least three years by the military tribunal that heard the matter in the nation’s capital.
Tokunbo Obanla, a Nigerian Army private who was arraigned alongside the military chief, was also found guilty and sentenced to 28 days of hard labour. Both convictions would take effect subject to confirmation by the military board.
The verdict came about seven months after a video went viral on social media of Mr. Adeniyi complaining about a dearth of serviceable military equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.
The major-general was summarily suspended from work by the Nigerian Army, which subsequently filed charges of military social media guideline violations against him.
The major-general strongly denied wrongdoings, with his lawyers saying today’s tribunal judgement would be appealed to higher military authorities.
