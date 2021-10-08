My Faith in Nigeria Remains Unshakable -Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, declared that his faith in a better Nigeria remains unshakable.

Obasanjo insisted that, the country would not be destroyed by the myriads of challenges confronting it.

Obasanjo disclosed this during the opening of Abeokuta Window on America held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The Abeokuta Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide set up to engage Nigerian youths in learning about American culture and politics.

The Space is set up in the youth centre of the OOPL in partnership with US consulate in Nigeria.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, Obasanjo expressed optimism that no matter what the country is currently going through, evil would not triumph over good.

The former President who was represented by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Mr. Ayodele Aderinwale said, “Whatever maybe the problem or challenges currently confronting Nigeria today, I assure you that they are not problems on the attack they are actually problems on the retreat.

“My faith in Nigeria remains unshakable. My optimism about the future is resounding. Some may wonder how is the future will be rescued?

“I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistance with all their might the evil that are being perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigerians. I see hope, in the youth and young, for our tomorrow lies in them.

“I see hope in the great potentials of the Nigerian, empowered, motivated and well led. I see hope, in the blending of experience, energy and dynamism of the old and the new.

“I see hope, in the dynamism, vibrancy and richness of our culture. And I see hope, in the commonality of humanity.”

Speaking on the importance of the Abeokuta Window on America, the U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli disclosed that, the space would offer a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

He noted that the space would further deepen the US – Nigerian relationship, saying no fewer than 100 youths would be engaged on weekly basis in learning about the culture, history and politics of America through books and over 300 online publications.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.