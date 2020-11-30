Ndume Apologises To Jonathan For ‘Harsh’ Criticisms

Representative of Borno South in the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan for “criticising and ganging up” against his adminisration.

He stated that the ex-leader had left an enduring legacy in the polity.

The lawmaker explained that many people who were skeptical of Jonathan’s vision for the country, now realised how great he is, adding that “Nigerians don’t value what they have until they lose it.”

Speaking at the weekend at a book launch titled ‘Everything heals’ and authored by Dr. Susana Adams in Abuja, Ndume noted: “I want to appreciate Mr. President (Goodluck Jonathan). As they said, you never know what you have until you lose it. Nigerians now know that — you don’t value what you have.”

The senator’s remarks come days after Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and some governors on the party’s platform visited Jonathan.

“We thank God for your life. You have changed the political culture and landscape of this country. You don’t know how great you are in the eyes of those that were skeptical, those that didn’t know you and those that did not come close to you,” he eulogised the erstwhile Nigerian leader.

Ndume recalled how people working with Jonathan accused him (senator) of sponsoring Boko Haram and how he was eventually vindicated by the court six years later.

He continued: “I am one of those that used to criticise you, but it was more constructive. Even, I remember in 2011, I had a breakfast with Mr. President (Jonathan) and I was accused of sponsoring Boko Haram. I was arrested by the DSS where I was detained for 30 days, and I went to court for six years. When I was vindicated, I also had the opportunity to run into him too and he said to me, ‘Ndume, you have been patient and God has vindicated you, take this as a part of blessings from the Almighty’.”

In her remarks, the author acknowledged that alternative medicines have been helpful. Jonathan, who later inspected the new Wellness Centre, was accompanied by one-time Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, cerebral broadcaster, Eugenia Abu and others.

