NEC Orders Govs to Take Charge of SWAT, Okays Judicial Panels to Probe Police Brutality

State governors are to take charge of the newly created tactical unit SWAT in respective states, according to directive issued by the National Economic Council.

The council has also commissioned a judicial panel to investigate police brutality nationwide. The panel has six months to complete its assignment.

The council has also directed special funds be set aside to compensate victims of SARS brutality. The directives come as protests against the Special Anti Robbery Squad continue across the country.

It has been seven days of protest already, prompting the disbandment of the special SARS outfit amidst calls for reform and its replacement with SWAT.

SARS came under criticism for its operatives’ conduct—extortion, harassment, intimidation, killings and general profiling of young people as “living flamboyantly with no tangible means of income”.

Young people have responded that not all of them are internet fraudsters—the so-called Yahoo boys that SARS operatives say they target for internet crime.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo chaired the council’s meeting. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, released a statement saying governors and the FCT minister should take charge of the interface with protesters and make contact with ENDSARS protesters in their domains.

The Council also directed that State Governors should immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the State.

The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formations and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.

Members of the Special Committee would also include Representatives of Youths, and Civil Society. The head of Police tactical units in each of the States would also be a member of the Committee.

Regarding the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, each State Government is to set up the Panel, chaired by a retired High Court Judge, with other members selected by the State Governor

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.