Nigeria Police to Feed New Recruits With N4.1b

The Federal Government has earmarked N4.1 billion for feeding of new recruits into the Nigeria Police Force for the remaining part of this year.

The amount is part of the N33.6billion approved for the Ministry of Police Affairs in the 2021 supplementary budget.

A document on the Budget Office website yesterday revealed that clothing, uniform, and kits would also gulp N936.6 million while N910 million has been set aside as allowances and salaries of the police personnel.

The National Assembly signed the 2021 supplementary budget of N895.8 billion in July to help security forces combat the country’s security challenges.

The budget is also expected to take care of the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further breakdown of the budget shows that police will get N200 million to fumigate the 19 training schools across the country and N257 million for teaching allowances.

The police also earmarked N582 million for monitoring and evaluation of training and another N2.2 billion for logistics and consumables.

In its capital component, the Ministry of Police Affairs will spend N8.5billion to procure ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, and utility vehicles.

The ministry also got N22.5billion votes to procure drones, ammunition, discreet intelligence equipment and other requirements in the budget.

