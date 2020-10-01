#NigeriaAt60: PDP Asks Buhari to Rejig Cabinet, Save Nigeria From Collapse

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig its cabinet and save Nigeria from collapse even on the occasion of the 60th anniversary.

The party in its statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan asked the President to “inject new blood” into his administration.

“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the nation from collapse by using the occasion of this 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government and urgently address the economic and security challenges that have escalated under his watch.

“Mr. President should immediately rejig our security apparatchik as well as his cabinet to inject new blood to effectively manage the affairs of our nation,” the statement read in part.

PDP, however, lamented that under five years, “the gains achieved as well as our pride as an independent nation, have all been reversed by thoughtless policies including the mortgaging of our nation’s sovereignty to foreign interests through loans and utter neglect of our productive sector.”

“Escalated insecurity, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry have continued to ravage various parts of the nation to the extent that citizens have lost hope in the government and now resort to regional and states security arrangements,” it added.

The party said despite these challenges, it intensely believes in an indivisible, virile, cohesive, and prosperous Nigeria, governed by the rule of law and fear of God.

The party also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation but to remain patriotic and resilient in their various fields of endeavors in serving national interest despite the odds.

The PDP salutes all compatriots and wishes Nigerians a happy independence anniversary.

