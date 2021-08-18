Nigerian Army Seeks Retired Officers Help to Tackle Insecurity

Farouk Yahaya, Nigeria’s chief of army staff has solicited the help of veterans of the army in tackling the security challenges across the country.

Mr Yahaya stated this on Tuesday in Jos at the opening of the 2021 Second Quarter Veterans Affairs Seminar/Workshop. He was represented by Boniface Sinjen, the director of personnel services (Army HQ), department of administration.

According to him, the veterans have the potential to support the Nigerian army in combating all forms of insecurity in the country. He said the workshop would afford the army the opportunity to tap from the avalanche of experience of the retired personnel.

“The importance of this seminar/workshop cannot be overemphasised bearing in mind the special roles our retired/discharged colleagues play in the society, especially at a time like this when our nation is faced with diverse but surmountable security challenges.

“These challenges include activities of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), farmers/herdsmen clashes, banditry and kidnapping.

“I am particularly impressed with the selection of the theme for this workshop, which will provide a forum for us to tap into the wealth of experience of our veterans in tackling the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I enjoin you all to use this unique opportunity provided by this seminar to dig into your kitbags, bring out those special expertise and experience acquired over the years, have engaging interactions with your colleagues and let us see how we can jointly defend Nigeria, our beloved country,” Mr Yahaya said.

