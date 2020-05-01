Nigerian Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man for ‘Insulting’ Buhari

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigerian Police in Katsina state say they arrested three persons, including a 70-year-old man for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Masari, governor of the state.

According to a statement signed by Gambo Isah, spokesman of the Katsina police command, Lawal Abdullahi, 70; Bahaje Abu, 30, and Hamza Abubakar, 27, were allegedly implicated in a viral video on social media which showed Abdullahi insulting the president and the governor.

“The attention of the Katsina state police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “IZALA”, ‘m’, aged 70yrs of Gafai quarters, Katsina, Katsina state, who was contemptuously insulting the President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and his excellency, the executive governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, CFR,” Isah said.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police, Katsina state command, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, ‘m’, aged 70yrs, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30yrs and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27yrs all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state.

“In the course of investigation suspects confessed to the committing the offences.”

The police also warned the public to desist from using social media to insult others.

“To this end, the command wishes to warn members of the general public that the police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land,” Isah added.

“Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.