Northern Govs to Repatriate Almajiri Children to States of Origin

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu has said that all the Northern States have been mandated to take steps to return Almajiri children to their states of origin.

Bagudu explained that the repatriation of these children is part of concerted efforts by the Northern governors, the Federal Government and other stakeholders to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19).

The governor, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi while interacting with the State Task Force on COVID-19 at the Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo said that the resolutions were reached at the meeting of the Northern Governors’ Forum in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He explained that some of the Almijiri children from the state have since been returned to Kebbi from Kaduna State, adding that “some states have already started implementing this decision by taking back such Almijiri children to their own states of origin.

“I do believe that all the states in the region would soon commence the repatriation and this is for the common good of the states and Nigeria in general.”

Governor Bagudu also expressed happiness that the state has remained COVID-19 free and assured that “In Sha Allahu, it would remain so.” He, however, cautioned against complacency in the face of the state’s current COVID-19 negative status. Governor Bagudu maintained that efforts are in gear to collaborate with the management of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to convert the orientation camp in Dakingari to an Isolation centre as directed by the Federal Government, while promising that the state will do what is necessary to improve the camp to serve as a befitting facility. The governor added that the Presidential Flood Committee had availed the Internally Displaced Camp at Kalgo for the state to use as an isolation centre or quarantine facility in case the need arises for its use. “This is in addition to the ones already designated by the Task Force on COVID-19 at Kalgo Medical Centre as an isolation camp and fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 victims. “The Task Force has also identified and dedicated a ward at the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, also in Birnin Kebbi, as additional facilities for COVID-19,” he said. Bagudu told Task Force members that the Federal Government, in its efforts to ensure that testing is taking place in all the states of the federation, has taken steps to convert and upgrade the ‘gene’ machines used for tuberculosis to test for the coronavirus. According to him, the Kebbi State Government has four gene machines at Zuru, Kamba, Yauri and Argungu, in addition to the one at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, and that the Federal Government was engaging manufacturers to upgrade them. He urged Task Force members to take advantage of the Ramadan fasting period to engage religious leaders so that they can educate people on the necessary measures to take against the spread of COVID-19. The Commissioner for Health and the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Jafar Muhammed, enumerated some of the activities of the Task Force since inception to include sensitisation campaigns, designation of Isolation centres at Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, meeting traditional leaders and religious leaders, leaders of trade unions, women groups and youth groups on advocacy for personal hygiene, social distancing and environmental cleanliness.

