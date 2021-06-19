Number of Students Kidnapped in Kebbi, Not Yet Known – Police

The Police Command in Kebbi says it is yet to ascertain the number of students kidnapped from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Ngaski Local Government Area on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, said in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that reports making the rounds that 50 students were kidnapped form the school were false.

He stated that: “the attention of the police has been drawn to reports made by some media stations that a police vehicle was used in kidnapping about 50 students of the FGC.

“A White Hilux Van with registration No. kBSJ 29 belonging to a High Court judge with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary, hijacked by bandits on Birnin Yauri road was the one used in the kidnapping and not a police vehicle as stated by some media stations.

“The Command wishes to make it clear and set the records straight that yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing as rescue operation is still on-going.’’

Abubakar expressed the Command’s commitment to brief members of the media as events unfolded.

He urged the public and media to ensure their information was correct before drawing conclusions.

UK-based Reuters News Agency and Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Television reported that 80 students and five teachers were taking away from the school by the kidnappers who also killed a policeman in the attack.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.