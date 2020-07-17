Nunieh Appears Before Reps Panel

Former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh is currently testifying before the house of representatives committee on NDDC.

Nunieh was meant to testify on Thursday before the committee but some police officers prevented her from leaving her residence in Rivers state.

It took the intervention of Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, to get her out of the situation.

The house committee is probing alleged mismanagement of funds by the current interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

More to come…