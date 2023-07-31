House Of Reps To Investigate Illegal Sale Of Helicopters By NCAT

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, is believed to have sold two training helicopters, and the House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has decided to look into the matter.

In a press release issued on Monday and signed by the Chairman, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, the Committee stated that it was made aware of the development by media reports on Sunday, July 30, 2023, regarding the alleged sale of two Bell 206L-3 helicopters, which were public property purchased by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria for N1.2 billion with the purpose of training pilots.

“The Sale of the Helicopters under the pretext of underutilization by the authorities of the College of Aviation in March 2023 has now become a symptom of the worrying trend of asset stripping in all sector of the economy by all MDAs toward the twilight of the last administration.

“This is despite the offer of Nigerian Navy to acquire same and possibly use to address the security challenge facing the country in the area of oil pipeline vandalization and crude oil theft. The committee equally feels the assets could have been converted to the use of Nigerian Police to fight banditry and insurgency in the country.

“The urgency in the sales and concession of public assets at the twilight of the last administration calls for suspicion since the supposed approval was gotten from that administration, and it is only right that the new regime is allowed to be part of the completion of the sale process if there are no hidden agendas.

“Therefore, the House Committee on Public Assets as constituted will investigate the sale of these important training national assets to ensure that due process is followed and that the country is not shortchanged in this deal”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.