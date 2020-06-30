Ondo Governor Akeredolu Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Akeredolu disclosed this on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday.

The governor said he was already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for someone that is not showing symptoms.

He said, “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.