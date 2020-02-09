Order Obaseki to Rebuild My Hotel, Kabaka Tells Court

Mr. Tony Kabaka Adun has asked an Edo State High Court to order the Edo State government to rebuild his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites that was demolished last Wednesday.

The Edo State government had pulled down the hotel in its ongoing efforts to remove illegal structures erected on government property, including public schools and waterways as well as roof eave-extensions and structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines, among others, in Benin City and other major settlements in the state.

Kabaka had filed an application asking the court to order the state government to return his hotel to the state it was, before suits were filed before the court.

The court was set to deliver judgment in an earlier suit filed by Kabaka stopping the demolition of his hotel. Counsel to Kabaka, Leonard Uwagie, urged the court to hear the application before delivering judgment owing to the new development. He argued that not hearing the application would amount to breach of right to fair hearing.

Solicitor General of the state, Oluwola Iyamu, said the court cannot entertain any application when judgment is ready. Presiding Judge, Justice D.I Okungbowa, ruled that the court would hear the application on meritorious ground. He adjourned the case to February 26 to entertain the application before judgment would be delivered. Speaking to newsmen, Uwagie said the judgment would mean nothing to his client if the application is not heard.

