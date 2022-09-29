Connect with us

Obaseki Denies Endorsing Peter Obi For President

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has denied a report that he has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, describing it as “absolutely false and malicious.”

In a statement, by his special adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said the report was being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives and to mislead members of the public for their selfish interests.

“Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he added.

