Osinbajo’s Daughter Denies Owning N800m Abuja Property, Says She Rented It

Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of Nigeria’s Vice-President’s Yemi Osinbajo has denied owning a property worth N800 million in highbrow Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

So kiki Osinbajo has so much money to finish this building in less than one year? Guess what? This is a fashion house.

It’s located at Wuse 2, see its not beans for anyone to buy a land there, talkless of building such in less than one year. Please What’s her source of income? pic.twitter.com/UqfZQsL4z3 — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@emmaikumeh) July 10, 2020

Kiki said this in a post on Instagram on Friday.

She said the property in question was a rented one.

The Vice-President’s daughter wrote, “For me it is completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me; a grown man who possibly has children my age! Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard.

“It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam. Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja. I am a tenant in the property. My landlord’s name is Musa Adams.”

A blogger, Jackson Ude, had alleged that Kiki, who runs a fashion retail outfit in Abuja, owned the property located on Durban Street, Wuse 2.

The blogger had tweeted, “How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?”

How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja? pic.twitter.com/cndODqyBod — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) July 10, 2020

Ude, who is the publisher of Pointblank News, had also accused Kiki’s father, Vice-President Osinbajo, of collecting N4 billion from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, who is being investigated by a presidential panel.

Osinbajo, however, denied the allegations levelled against him and has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the United States-based blogger with a view to prosecuting him for criminal defamation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.