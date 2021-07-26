PDP Governors Insist on Electronic Transmission of Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has maintained the National Assembly must approve electronic transmission of election results.

The National Assembly had rejected the proposal during a plenary on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. But the PDP Govs insist the National Assembly must enact laws to make it possible.

In a ten-point -communique at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, the state capital on Monday, Chairman of the Governors’ forum, Waziri Tambuwal said: “On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Governors identified the need for a free, fair and credible elections in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench Electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.”

He also requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure votes of all Nigerians count.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.