Plane Crash: Buhari Condoles With NAF, Victims’ Families, Orders Investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja, which claimed lives of seven personnel.

President Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

The Nigerian leader extended heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the tragedy.

He joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel who died in the line of duty.

President Buhari noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, ”The safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.”

He prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families and the nation and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

NAF had earlier on Sunday reported that its Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

The aircraft departed Abuja on Sunday in the morning before it crashed, killing all the persons on board.

_________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.