Police Arrest Illegal Chinese Gold Miners in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have arrested two Chinese, who are said to have been illegally mining gold in the state for a long time.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement on Monday, “The command had on April 19, 2020, received information that some foreigners, in concert with some unpatriotic Nigerians, engaged in illegal mining activities in Kwali, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

“On the strength of the information, on April 20, 2020, the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, led a special task force team to the Kwali mining sites to see things for himself.

“The information proved to be credible as hundreds of miners took to their heels as soon as they saw the team. Two labourers were, however, arrested, who confirmed the presence of Chinese and Burkinabe nationals, among others. at the site”

According to Shehu, the police got information that the Chinese were taking refuge in Nasarawa town near the mining sites, and were monitoring the movement of security personnel from there.

“When we got this information, the Commissioner of Police led another team to the area, where two Chinese nationals were seen with the chemicals for refining gold,” Shehu stated.

The arrested Chinese, according to the PPRO, are Mr Wang and Mr Chun, who will be arraigned after the investigation

