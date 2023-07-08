Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ignorance , Poverty Responsible For Bandits’ Actions, Says Senator Yerima

Published

Ahmad Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State, said that those who engage in banditry do so out of a combination of illiteracy and poverty.

This follows his prior remarks urging the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits in an effort to end the kidnappings, murders, and incursions that plague some areas of the North.

On Friday, Senator Yerima appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, claimed that a good education would have prevented them from carrying out the evil deed in the first place.

“No educated person, Christian Muslim, Jew or Hindu who is in his right state of mind and has something to do and does not have a poverty problem that will take up arms and kill an innocent person.”

“The major problem facing these people is poverty and ignorance,” Yerima said when quizzed about the reason for the growing case of banditry.

Speaking further, the former Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate also claimed that the previous governments had failed to address the plights of the bandits

“In the past various state government have not taken care of them, and the cattle routes and forest reserves left for them have been taken over by farmers,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Tinubu Might Make Peace With Bandits – Sani Yerima

According to Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State, President Bola Tinubu may hold talks with bandits in an effort to bring back...

7 days ago

News

Bandits Ambush, Kill Monarch in Zamfara

Armed bandits have killed the district head of Yankuzo, Alhaji Hamza Abdullahi Kogo of Tsafe Emirate in Zamfara State. Channels Television gathered that, the...

December 11, 2022

News

2023: Zamfara PDP Has No Candidate, Court Rules

Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, has nullified the fresh Peoples Democratic Primary (PDP) in Zamfara State. The court had earlier annulled the...

November 8, 2022

News

Zamfara Govt Apologises, Withdraws Order Shutting Down Media Houses

The Zamfara State Government has apologised for shutting down five broadcast stations in the state. According to Channels Television the government ordered the closure...

October 18, 2022

Copyright ©