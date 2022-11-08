Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2023: Zamfara PDP Has No Candidate, Court Rules

Published

Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, has nullified the fresh Peoples Democratic Primary (PDP) in Zamfara State.

The court had earlier annulled the primaries that produced Dauda Lawal Dare as gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Zamfara.

Lawal had polled 431 votes to win the governorship ticket in the party’s primary held on May 25, 2022.

Three other aspirants — Abubakar Nakwada, Wadatau Madawaki, and Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau — had earlier withdrawn from the race, alleging irregularities.

But Adamu Maina, the returning officer for the primary, said their withdrawal was declined since it was without formal notice.

challengingthe legality of the primary that produced Lawal as the party’s candidate.

They requested that the exercise be annulled due to alleged anomalies, contradictions, fraud, violation of the electoral act and the party’s constitution, among other things.

Delivering judgment in September, Justice Aminu Bappa granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and nullified the primary.

He also ordered that a fresh primary should be conducted to produce a flagbearer, but Dare emerged winner of the fresh primary.

However, in a ruling on Tuesday, Bappa held nullified the primaries and held that PDP will not be field any candidate for the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Zamfara Govt Apologises, Withdraws Order Shutting Down Media Houses

The Zamfara State Government has apologised for shutting down five broadcast stations in the state. According to Channels Television the government ordered the closure...

October 18, 2022

News

Insecurity: Zamfara Farmers Negotiate With Bandits

Farmers in Zamfara State are set to meet leaders of bandits in the state to negotiate their (farmers) protection and allow them to cultivate...

August 20, 2022

News

Zamfara Suspends Emir Over Bandit’s Traditional Title

The Government of Zamfara State has suspended the emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area for alleged turbaning of a repentant notorious...

July 18, 2022

News

Zamfara Banditry Kingpin Gets Chieftaincy Title

A banditry kingpin known as Ado Aleiro was on Saturday turbaned as Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto by the Yandoton Daji Emirate in Zamfara State, Daily...

July 17, 2022

Copyright ©