Policemen Flee as Gunmen Invade Ogun Monarch’s Palace During APC Congress

There was tension at the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, on Saturday, when hoodlums stormed the place used as venue of the ongoing state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A faction of the APC in the state had rented the event centre inside the palace in Abeokuta, capital of the state, as venue of its congress.

Daily Trust had reported how the two factions in the state were preparing for parallel congresses.

The factions are led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, his predecessor.

However, armed men broke into the venue, forcing the policemen to flee.

They later regrouped and exchanged fire with the gunmen.Ogun

Details later…

