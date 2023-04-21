Connect with us

Sallah Message: 2023 Polls In Line With My Pledge Of Free, Fair Elections Legacy – Buhari

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari has scored his administration high in the just concluded elections in the country, enthusing that the elections were so transparent that some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, were routed and unseated.

The President said that at no point did he interfere with the process in order to give unfair advantage to anyone.

These were contained in his Sallah message which was made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, last night.

President Buhari said that the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections”will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of my administration in addition to our neutrality in the conduct of the elections.”

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eidel fitir celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season, President Buhari explained that “the outcomes of the elections were in line with my pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections.

“I’m proud that I have created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation in order to produce a fair outcome for all.”

According to the President, “free and fair elections are the only principles that give credibility to our democracy, because the subversion of the will of the people undermines democracy itself.”

“The elections were so transparent that even members of the my own party were routed and unseated. At no point did I interfere with the process in order to give unfair advantage to anyone,” the President added.

On the Ramadan fast, President Buhari congratulated Muslims on successfully completing this demanding spiritual obligation.

While praying to Allah to reward the Muslims for their sacrifices during the fasting season, President Buhari advised that “we shouldn’t forget the important lessons of the Ramadan which includes improving our bond with the underprivileged and poor members of society.”

He said, “Abstention from food and drinks during the fasting period had made it possible for us to appreciate the situation of those who go without eating every day.”

