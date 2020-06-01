Policemen Killing Colleagues Out of Frustration – CP

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Eastern Ports of the Nigeria Police Force, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Evelyn Peterside, has identified frustration as the major reason behind policemen killing their colleagues.

Peteside, who said policemen needed moral support warned officers and men of her new command to shun all corrupt practices.

Speaking at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt, Peterside, who reacted on the recent killing of a cops by a colleague in Lagos, vowed to end internal wrangling among policemen.

She said: “My mandate here is to ensure there is security in the ports under my watch. The target giving by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, here is to make sure that crime is brought to its barest minimum to ensure that people work freely.

“They don’t have a choice than to be professional in their conducts. We have rules in the police force, anything you do that is contrary to what you are supposed to do is illegal and so I will encourage them to be professional police officers and do policing the way we are supposed to do it.

“One thing I am going to do immediately tomorrow is to lecture my officers. At times, what a lead to this thing is that sometimes people feel frustrated and they don’t know how to air it out.

“As their boss, if we make ourselves available, when they have issues they will come to tells us and we look for a way to settle it. If you don’t bottle everything to yourself and get frustrated that will not arise. By God’s grace I will not allow that to happen here.”

Earlier, the outgoing commissioner, Mr. Yunusa Egwuche, urged the new CP to work closely with the officers of the command.

