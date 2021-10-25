President Buhari Unveiled Nigeria’s Digital Currency
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday unveiled the e-Naira as the country’s digital currency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The event had in attendance the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; among others.
Recalls that the digital currency was billed to be unveiled on October 1 but was shifted due to activities on Independence Day.
The country’s apex bank had said the e-Naira is a culmination of several years of research work in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier.
