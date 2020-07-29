Sallah: Kebbi Govt Doles Out Financial Assistance to Fed MDAs, NGOs, Resident Communities

Kebbi State Government says it has doled out financial assistance to the members of staff of all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, operating in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri,disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Yauri said that, the invaluable gesture was extended to the benfeciaries, to enable them celebrate the forthcoming Sallah with a relative ease.

According to the SSG, the gesture was also extended to the members of the resident communities in the state, which include the Yorubas, Igbos and other related groups .

In the same vein, the staffers of the various Non Governmental Organizations ( NGOs), were also not left out in the historic gesture.

He added that traditional and religious leaders as well as security agencies benefitted from the kind gesture of the governor.

Yauri further explained that, the gesture was part of state government’s policies to assist the beneficiaries during the various religious celebrations like the Sallah and Yuletide, among others .

Yauri added,” the governor of the state was overwhelmingly elected by the various strata of people in the state.

” This is also in line with his unwavering commitment to further uphold the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

” By doing so, Gov Atiku Bagudu has been treating all the people of the state with respective, equality and equity, as well as devoid of any political or religious inclinations.”

The Kebbi SSG also added that government was a collective responsibility, as such , all the indelible successes recorded by the state government should be attributed to the entire people of the state.

He said,” we have also been admonished by Islam to always extend our milk of human kindness to the less privileged people in the society .

” We have also been charged to be our brother’s keeper, so as to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged persons in the society.”

Yauri further stated that,the state government would continue to treat all the various sectors of the society with unequalled equity, equality, justice and fairness.

He appealed to the people of the state to sustain their commendable dispostion towards sustainable peace and unity in the state, as well as Nigeria, in general .

“I am therefore optimistic that, the forthcoming Sallah will be rancour-free and memorable, but, by way of appeal, we should be law abiding and peaceful.

“People should also adhere to all protocols of Covid -19 as specified by NCDC in during the Sallah period ,Yauri, urged.

In their separate messages of appreciation to the governor of Kebbi State, the leader of Igbo community in the state who is also the chairman of non indigenes resident in Kebbi, Eze J.N Nwosu , Eze Igbo 1 and Yoruba Community, Alhaji Saidu Aderogba Sakibu, commended governor Bagudu for the gesture.

The octogenarian opined that, since the creation of the state for over 20 years, no successive governments both the military and the civilian that had remembered non indigenes in the distribution of both Sallah and Xmas packages.

” It is only this very administration led by Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the present governor that has ever remembered the non indigenous community leaders and their people.

” Past military and civilian governments of the state, non has shown interest, concern or has carried us along, except the present administration of Bagudu. I was turbaned 28 years ago as the leader of Igbo in Kebbi State by the late emir Haruna, so I can rightly talk for the Igbos in the state and what each government did for our people ‘, he said.

In the same vein, the the leader of Yoruba community resident in the state , Alhaji Saidu Aderogba Sakibu, the Sarkin Yarbawan Gwandu, also shower praises on Governor Atiku Bagudu led administration.

He described governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as unbiased and detribalised leader who has reached out to even non indegines in the state.

” The governor is impartial to all , he always try to make us feel at home during any notable occasions like Sallah and Christmas we are remembered.

” His developmental projects are all round for people to see . Just recently, Badariya area is undergoing development, new roads are being constructed in the area”, he commended.

Similarly, the Chairman of Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP) , Kebbi State , Malan Sani Maihadisi thanked the Kebbi Government under the able leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for extending the Sallah package to their members.

He also extolled the developmental strides of the present administration towards providing basic social needs and infrastructural development of people of the state.

