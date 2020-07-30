Sallah: Physically Challenged Persons Laud Gov Bagudu, Pledge Unwavering Support

Elated members of the Joint National Association of People With Disabilities, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Chapter, have commended Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for extending unparalleled Sallah packages to them.

The Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Takalau, made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday, when he commented on the magnanimity of Gov Bagudu towards them.

According to Takalau: ” The members of the association have never had it so good like now, in the history of Kebbi State.

” No Governor, I repeat, no Governor, no administration had remembered our members in this direction, like Gov Bagudu. Only the Almighty Allah can reward him abundantly.

” The governor has carved a niche for himself and we will never forget . We will continue to pray for him fervently .”

The Chairman also pledged to continue to collectively work towards ensuring the success of the state government’s programmes and policies .

One of the beneficiary , Usman Tasha also expressed happiness with the gesture and prayed fervently to God to protect and guide the governor in his quest to develop the state.

” Let me say Alhamdulillah, I give thanks to God and Governor Bagudu for his Sallah benevolence . We received cash and some food items , i a m very much happy “.

Confirming the release of Sallah monetary assistance to the various groups of people with disability in the state, the Permanent Secretary , Ministry for Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata, said the gesture was from the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

According to her, the governor had directed that all the leaders of persons with disability in all the 21 local government areas be handed their welfare for onward distribution to their members.

” In all the 21 LGAs, I made sure that we deal directly with the leadership of persons with disability who will share the money to their members .This is a directive and staff of my ministry complied without any hesitation .

‘ To ensure accountability and transparency in the exercise, my staff issued forms to their leaders which they filled and signed “, she said.

In a related development, Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shallah, has expressed delight that, Gov Bagudu had transformed Kebbi into a ,” plausible Welfarism State.”

Shallah, who also commented on the Sallah largesse doled out to the cross section of the people of the state by Bagudu, said,'” the people of the state are evenly reaping myriad of dividends of democracy.

” They ranged from assorted developmental projects like roads, hospitals, water and electricity supplies, education and other people -oriented programmes and policies.

” Others are several poverty alleviation programmes aimed at further empowering the various strata of the people of the state, especially the vulnerable groups.

” That was why Kebbi State has remained a pacesetter and a trailblazer . It has remained the most peaceful and harmonious state in the country.”

Also commenting, the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ( ALGON), Barrister Shehu Marshall, could not hide his wild jubilation and elation with the unequalled magnanimity of Gov Bagudu, during the festive period of Sallah.

Marshall, who is also the Chairman of Jega local government,averred that, all the various classes of people in rhe twenty three Local Governments of the state were not left out in sharing the Sallah packages.

He said, ” All of them, I say,all the various strata of the citizens,be they traditional and religious leaders, women, youths and everybody

” It was indeed an all-inclusive gesture and Gov Bagudu has again made history as the pioneer governor to evenly touch the lives of the people like this during such festive periods .”

The Commissioner therefore appealed to the people of the state to recriprocate the gesture of Gov Bagudu by continuing to remain law abiding, peaceful and supportive to the various programmes and policies of the state government.

