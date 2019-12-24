Saudi Arabia Ministry of Justice Bans Marriage Of Under 18

Saudi Ministry of Justice has prohibited marriage of persons under 18 years while setting 18 years as the minimum age for marriage.

Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid Al-Samaani issued a circular to all courts stressing the banning of marriage for persons under 18 years.

All such requests are to be referred to the specialized court to complete the formalities in line with the Child Protection Law and while implementing the established regulations.

Al-Samaani’s directives are based on paragraph (16/3) of the executive regulations of the Child Protection Law, which says “before conducting marriage contracts one has to make sure that marrying a person under the age of 18 will not harm him or her and achieve their best interests, male or female.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.