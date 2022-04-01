Ramadan Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Fasting Begins Saturday

The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, acccording to Alarabia report, Leadership reports.

This marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, April 2, 2022, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The first night of Taraweeh prayers will commence in Haramain after Isha.

