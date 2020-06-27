Security Architecture As Operated Under This Govt Cannot Give Nigerians Hope – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says restructuring of the nation’s security architecture is the only means by which Nigerians can truly get the safety of lives and property that they so desire.

Speaking on Friday at the 2020 edition of the Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture organised by Abeokuta Club, Obasanjo noted that at this point, the destiny of the country is in the hands of every Nigerian.

At the event titled, “COVID-19 and the Nigeria security issues: The way forward” the elder statesmen urged Nigerians to put on their thinking caps in a bid to chart a new course for socioeconomic developments.

According to the former president, “federal security architecture as organised and operated by the present government cannot give any individual or group hope, let alone assurance of security within Nigeria.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. In reform and restructuring, security architecture, structure and arrangement must devolve more security responsibility on the community, local and state authorities.

“Unfortunately, I have recently observed from some writers on the security situation in the North, the feeling or attitude of ‘it serves them right’. We must not gloat at the difficulties or misfortune of others, rather we must emphathise.

“Wherever there is insecurity in Nigeria, it must be of concern to all of us. It should not be the attitude of ‘am alright Jack’ or ‘it serves them right’. I believe it should be ‘we are all in one bad boat and we must put all hands on deck to fix it’. Maybe now that we are all feeling the pinch, the collective fixing will be understood and be easy to accomplish”.

The former military leader urged Nigerians to take initiative and spearhead actions that will involve “governments and the governed”, leading to the devolution of the security architecture, and responsibility in subsidiarity.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.