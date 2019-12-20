Dino Adeyemi

Senate Replaces Melaye With Adeyemi as Aviation Committee Chairman

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday named Senator Smart Adeyemi, as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation to replace Dino Melaye.

The Senate had held a special plenary to pass the Federal Capital Territory 2020 budget, which is N273.255bn

The upper chamber, thereafter, adjourned till January 28, 2020.

The Senate would have adjourned on Thursday (yesterday) but shelved plenary in honour of the late Senator representing Imo North Senatorial district, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmad LawanBenjamin UwajumoguDino Melaye

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Some Key Policy Issues in Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Challenges and Environmental Sustainability – By Michael Dugeri

Some Key Policy Issues in Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Challenges and Environmental Sustainability – By Michael Dugeri

Columns
  • 20 Dec
  • 0
Council of Chiefs: Ganduje Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Emir Sanusi

Council of Chiefs: Ganduje Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Emir Sanusi

News
  • 20 Dec
  • 0
Senate Replaces Melaye With Adeyemi as Aviation Committee Chairman

Senate Replaces Melaye With Adeyemi as Aviation Committee Chairman

News
  • 20 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top