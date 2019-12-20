Senate Replaces Melaye With Adeyemi as Aviation Committee Chairman
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday named Senator Smart Adeyemi, as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation to replace Dino Melaye.
The Senate had held a special plenary to pass the Federal Capital Territory 2020 budget, which is N273.255bn
The upper chamber, thereafter, adjourned till January 28, 2020.
The Senate would have adjourned on Thursday (yesterday) but shelved plenary in honour of the late Senator representing Imo North Senatorial district, Benjamin Uwajumogu.
