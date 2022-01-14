SERAP Vows to Sue Nigerian Government Over Deactivation of Sowore’s Identification

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has vowed to sue the Nigerian Government over the deactivation of the means of identification of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore on Wednesday revealed the deactivation of his passport, voter card, national identity card, and driver’s licence and other means of identification by the Federal Government.

As a result of this, Sowore will not be able to use any of the national documents to carry out any transaction within and outside the country as the cards cannot be read biometrically.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime is yet to give any explanation for the move.

Reacting, SERAP in a post on its Twitter handle on Friday said it will sue the Buhari administration, stating that the act of deactivating Sowore’s means of identification was not only illegal but also unconstitutional and antithetical to the rule of law.

The group said, “We’re suing the Buhari administration over reports that journalist Omoyele Sowore’s passport, voter card, national identity card, and driver’s licence have been blatantly deactivated. This is illegal and unconstitutional, and antithetical to the rule of law.”

