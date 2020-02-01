SIM Card: Presidency Bars Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter

Aso Villa officials on Friday barred a bailiff of the Federal High Court from serving Hanan Buhari with court processes, The PUNCH has learnt.

Hanan, who is the daughter of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is being sued alongside the Department of State Services and telecommunications company, MTN, for N500m by a trader, Anthony Okolie, who was detained for 10 weeks for using a SIM card previously owned by Hanan.

Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, said when the court bailiff attempted to serve Hanan with the court processes, the bailiff was informed at the Villa that Hanan was a private citizen and could not be served at the Villa.

Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum, told The PUNCH that it was funny that the Presidency, which gives Hanan easy access to the Presidential jet at the expense of taxpayers’ funds, could be described as an ordinary private citizen by the Presidency.

He said, “Officials working at the Aso Villa have declined to receive court processes on behalf of Hanan Buhari from the bailiff of the Federal High Court today.

“We are not surprised by this loser antics, but it is an inglorious display of inconsistency that the same Hanan Buhari who misuses presidential privileges to fly a Presidential jet, now finds it hard to accept court processes at the Villa. We shall apply to court for substituted service. Whichever way, she must come before the court to make her case.”

