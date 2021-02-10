Stay Away From Fani-Kayode, PGF DG Warns APC Leaders

The Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has described the new found love between leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Minister of Information and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as scandalous, and warned the APC leaders to stay away from the former minister.

He added that the elementary rule of decency would require some good distance between the leaders of the party and Fani-Kayode.

This is coming as Fani-Kayode yesterday explained that his meeting with some leaders of APC was to discuss the “state of the nation, national issues, party politics and the way forward.”

Lukman in a statement issued yesterday recalled that the Nigerian media, especially social media had on Monday became alive with photos of the National Chairman of the party and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the company of Fani-Kayode.

He noted that the speculation was that Fani-Kayode is on his way to joining the APC, adding that the verdict in most media platforms was quite disturbing, but justifiably so, if the news about him joining the APC is true.

“For our leaders to associate themselves with Mr. Fani-Kayode, is simply rewarding scandalous behaviour. Mr. Fani-Kayode has fabricated stories, distorted, insulted and damaged information about our party and our leaders.

“Elementary rule of decency would require some good distance between our leaders and such a person. Not even the ward leaders where he is located should be associated with him except for reasons of family ties. By the way, the Caretaker Committee of our party should avoid a situation whereby it takes decisions on issues that are very weighty without consultations. On no account should anyone with the kind of baggage of Mr. Fani-Kayode be invited to join the party without clearance from a statutory structure of the party. In this particular instance, the National Caucus should be the clearing house.”

He added: “What kind of people are we aspiring to attract into our party? Do we want to reduce our party into one in which everybody is welcome?”

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode, an avowed critic of the APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement posted on his Twitter handle yesterday, said that his meeting with some leaders of APC was to discuss the “state of the nation, national issues, party politics and the way forward.”

The former minister in his statement, said the meeting with the APC leadership was to build bridges, join hands across political divides and regional lines to save Nigeria from drifting into civil war.

According to him, he is also in talks with the leaders of other political parties asides the ruling APC.

