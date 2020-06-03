Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Butcher Women, Children

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have invaded Tudun Doka community under Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing dozens of persons in the process, SaharaReporters reports.

Nine persons, mostly women and children, were hacked to death with machetes by the attackers.

Those killed include Richard Yusuf, Kefas Yusuf, Fidelis Wada, Kachia, Genesis Soja, Victoria Gyata, Rose Soja and Rahab Soja.

Seven others are unaccounted for at the time of this report.

Narrating how the attack happened, a visibly distraught mother said, “I just came from Doka, I am the mother of Elizabeth Samaila. The herdsmen started attacking around 5am today, they hacked my daughter.”

Breaking: Fresh attacks on Kajuru villages this morning. Do we really have govts? When is this genocide ending ? When will the world stepping in? A road to another Rwanda? pic.twitter.com/zK4yeWmzqZ — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 3, 2020

Three-year old Elizabeth is currently hospitalised with severe injuries.

Another eyewitness, Rifkatu Hassan, said, “We were just waking up when the herdsmen came around 5am. They came with weapons and started chopping people to death.”

The attack comes on the heels of similar incidents, which occurred between May 19 to 24, when suspected herdsmen attacked Idazau, Etissi, Bakin Kogi, Dutsen Gora, UN Gora, Pushu Kallah and Magunguna villages, killing scores of persons and razing several buildings in the process.

Security agencies have failed to track down and arrest those behind these attacks.

