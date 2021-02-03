Task Force Shuts Abuja Markets Ignoring COVID-19 Protocols

The COVID-19 Enforcement Team in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has shut down some markets in the nation’s capital.

Among the places visited and closed down by the enforcement team on Tuesday included the UTC Area 10 Market and the Wuse Market in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the task force, Mr Attah Ikharo, stated that the markets were shut for violating the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He explained that the team would later meet with the union leaders at the markets, adding that the exercise was carried out in line with the directive of the President on the enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

The regulations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday last week at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The nine-page document, which was published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), comprised six parts.

They include restrictions on gatherings, operations of public places, mandatory compliance with treatment protocols, offences and penalties, enforcement and application, as well as interpretation and citation.

In the document, President Buhari explained that the regulations were made in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

He also noted that he had considered the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

